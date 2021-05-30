Kreidler's Homer Spoils Sunday Finale

CURVE, PA - Erie's Ryan Kreidler hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth to secure a 7-6 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday night in front of 4,032 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve held a 6-3 lead after seven innings when the SeaWolves mounted their rally with the first of two two-run homers in the late innings. Dylan Rosa slugged an opposite field two-run shot off Brad Case in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game before Kriedler took Will Gardner deep in the ninth inning.

Altoona threatened for their second walk-off win of the season in the bottom of the ninth when Ji-Hwan Bae and Oneil Cruz each worked a walk with one out, but Rodolfo Castro bounced into a 4-6-3 double play to end the ballgame.

Brendt Citta and Cal Mitchell helped Altoona build an early 4-0 lead when they each plated two runs with doubles in the bottom of the first inning. Mitchell finished 2-for-4 in the game and extended his hit streak to a team-best nine straight games, he's batting .382 (13-for-34) during his hot streak.

Oneil Cruz went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI triple in the defeat. His second triple of the season came in the seventh inning and drove in Bae to extend the Curve lead in the seventh. He would later score on Castro's sacrifice fly to center field.

Jeff Passantino delivered another solid five inning outing on Sunday night, allowed three runs one five hits and one walk. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out five batters and was in line for the victory until Kreidler's homer in the ninth inning.

The Curve will begin a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.08) will make his fifth start of the season, Richmond will start RHP Gerson Garabito (0-1, 6.75).

