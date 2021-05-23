May 23, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THRILLING COMEBACK - Despite trailing 6-3 in the ninth inning with one out, the Portland Sea Dogs completed a thrilling comeback to break the losing streak to the Fisher Cats. Jhonny Pereda started the rally with a double then moved to third on a single by Grant Williams. New Hampshire's pitcher then threw a wild pitch and Pereda was able to score. Johan Mieses then came in to pinch hit for Jeremy Rivera and singled. With two men on, Roldani Baldwin (pinch hitting for Jeisson Rosario) belted a triple to left field and the game was tied, 6-6. Pedro Castellanos then singled home Baldwin and the Sea Dogs led, 7-6. The Fisher Cats had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Jose Adames enduced a fly out and the Sea Dogs came away with the win.

FIRST WIN IN DOUBLE-A - Added to the roster shortly before the start of the game, RHP Jake Thompson made his Double-A debut in last night's game. He pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout. Thompson was also given the win, his first in Double-A.

ADAMES CONTINUES TO DOMINATE - Jose Adames earned his fourth save of the year last night and now leads the Double-A Northeast League in that category. In the bottom of the ninth inning, he hit Samad Taylor, the leadoff batter but then induced a groundout and fly out then recorded one strikeout to secure the win for the Sea Dogs.

WINS TOP TO BOTTOM - Last night, the entirety of the Boston Red Sox farm system were victorious. The Red Sox beat the Phillies, 4-3, Worcester beat the Buffalo Bisons 7-4, the Greenville Drive won 3-2 over the Asheville Tourists and the Salem Red Sox beat the Fredricksburg Nationals, 4-1.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski makes his fourth start of the season this afternoon. He has faced the Fisher Cats twice and has tossed 8.1 innings allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits while walking seven and striking out nine. He has a 1.08 ERA against New Hampshire and Fisher Cat batters are hitting .152 against him.

