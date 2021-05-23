Casas, Meneses Homer in 7-2 Victory in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH - The Portland Sea Dogs completed another late-inning rally with a 7-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. Trailing 2-1 entering the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs plated six runs in the final two innings to secure the win. Portland takes the series over New Hampshire 4-2 and remain in second place in the Northeast Division improving their record to 11-7 while the Fisher Cats fall to 7-11.

Portland starter Josh Winckowski tossed 5.2 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. Adam Lau was awarded the win, pitching 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats were first to strike in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gabriel Moreno led off with a solo homer to right field and New Hampshire led, 1-0. Then with two outs, Demi Orimoloye singled to left field then stole second base. Vinny Capra singled him home and New Hampshire extended their lead, 2-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald drew a leadoff walk for the Sea Dogs. Grant Williams then drove a deep double to centerfield, scoring Fitzgerald and Portland was on the board, 2-1.

With Pedro Castellanos on third and Triston Casas on first, Joey Meneses blasted his fourth home run of the season to right field and the Sea Dogs took the 4-2 lead.

After Jeisson Rosario drew a lead-off walk and Castellanos reached base on a fielding error, Casas drilled a three-run home run to right field and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 7-2, in the top of the ninth inning.

