Somerset Completes Six-Game Sweep with a 10-3 Sunday Win

Michael Beltre of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: Matt Eisenberg)

Hartford, Conn. - The Somerset Patriots (13-5) finished off a six-game series sweep of the Hartford Yard Goats (5-13) Sunday afternoon with a 10-3 win at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The sweep is the first for the Patriots as a Double-A Affiliate and improves the team's record to a season-best eight-games above .500.

Somerset tallied 12 hits in the game, marking the fourth-straight game they recorded 10+ hits. It was also the third time in four games the Patriots plated 10+ runs. The team also belted a season-high four runs to power the offense.

Michael Beltre went 3-for-4 with a home run (1), two RBI and three runs scored to lead the team. Max Burt also enjoyed a big game, going 2-for-4 with a home run (2) and four RBI. It was the second-straight game in which Burt hit a homer.

The Patriots took an early 3-0 lead on a two-out RBI single from Isiah Gilliam and a two-out, two-run single from Burt in the first inning. In the second, Evan Alexander (1) and Oswaldo Cabrera (2) both went deep for the the team's first back-to-back home runs of the 2021 season.

Beltre's two-run shot in the third and Burt's two-run homer in the fourth provided more than enough offense to carry the Patriots through the rest of the ballgame.

Hartford got two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth and added a sac fly in the sixth for their lone production of the afternoon.

Carlos Espinal (W, 1-1) earned the win with two innings of relief after Somerset starter Matt Krook struck out six over his four innings on the mound. Will Gaddis (L, 0-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits across three innings to take the loss.

The Patriots have an off day on Monday before welcoming in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the first game of a six-game series and the first game of a 12-game homestand. First pitch at TD Bank Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

