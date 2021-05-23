Gamboa Launches One Deep to Left in Loss to Akron

May 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Fightin Phils dropped to the Akron RubberDucks 13-1 on Sunday's matinee game. Arqiumedes Gamboa provided a pop in the sixth inning when he launched a ball over the fence in left for the R-Phils only run. Zach Warren was impressive in relief letting up just one hit and striking out a RubberDuck in one and a third innings pitched.

Reading notched three other hits throughout the afternoon from Matt Vierling, Luke Miller, and Hunter Hearn.

James McArthur got the start throwing 3.2 IP allowing six hits and three earned runs. Warren threw a scoreless frame and got the final out of the third as well. Joel Cesar, Jakob Hernandez, and Brian Marconi all came out in relief, each letting multiple runs across the plate during their innings.

Akron was relentless in the 13-1 loss as they added six extra base hits including two home runs one each from Trenton Brooks and Will Benson. The team scored three in the first, four in the sixth, and three in both the seventh and the eight.

Southpaw Juan Hillman was impressive from the start allowing just a handful of hits and the home run through seven innings pitched. Jake Miednik was the only one out of the 'pen for the RubberDucks taking down the Fightins 1-2-3 twice.

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies a home series at the end of May at America's Classic Ballpark. There are SIX games from May 25th to May 30th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). Come celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us at the ballpark! AND beginning, June 8th, FirstEnergy Stadium will fill to 100% capacity! Visit rphils.com/tickets, the Weidenhammer Ticket Office, or call 610-370-BALL to secure your tickets to a game!

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via_www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 23, 2021

