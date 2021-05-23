SeaWolves Take Down Ponies on Sunday

May 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park, riding a three-run first inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to win 5-4. Kerry Carpenter and Dylan Rosa went back-to-back with solo home runs in the fourth inning, while Elvin Rodriguez tossed five more strong innings on the mound to earn his second win of the season.

Rodriguez saw his 14.1 innings scoreless streak end on the first batter of the afternoon. Carlos Cortes homered to right field on just the third pitch of the game, and Binghamton doubled their score in the third inning in a similar fashion. Manny Rodriguez served the first pitch of the frame over the right field wall. Binghamton knocked Elvin Rodriguez out of the game in the sixth inning with a couple of base hits, a fielding error, and a walk to score their third run.

Joe Navilhon took over in the sixth with the bases loaded and no outs. He worked out of the delicate situation with a pair of pop ups and a strike out, putting an end to Binghamton's best chance at the plate. Navilhon worked two perfect innings of relief to help in the win. Max Green followed with a scoreless eighth, but surrendered a single run in the ninth before earning the save.

Erie wasted no time attacking Binghamton starter Adam Oller. Josh Lester started the action in a three-run first inning with an RBI double to right field, Kerry Carpenter drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Dylan Rosa capped the frame with a hard-hit single to bring home the last run.

Kerry Carpenter joined in on the leadoff home run craze in the fourth inning, slugging his fourth homer of the year to right field. Dylan Rosa immediately followed with a solo home run of his own in the same direction, the first set of back-to-back home runs for Erie this season. Erie had more chances to increase their lead, pushing runners to third base in the fifth and seventh innings, but couldn't bring any more home.

Sunday marked the end of a successful homestand to start 2021. Erie took nine of the 12 games at UPMC Park, winning both series. Erie now hits the road for 12 games starting on Tuesday. They visit the Altoona Curve for the first time this season, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.