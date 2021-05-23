Bowie Rallies in Ninth, Wins in Extras

For the second Sunday in a row, the Bowie Baysox were at the plate in the ninth inning trailing by three runs. And for the second-straight week, they rallied to tie the game, before eventually winning in extra innings. Adley Rutschman hit a 445-foot home run in the ninth, a three-run home run and his fourth homer of the season, to tie the game, 4-4. Then in the tenth, with Patrick Dorrian on third, Jaylen Ferguson hit a sac-fly to right to score the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

In his fourth start on the mound for Bowie, left-hander D.L. Hall threw four scoreless innings and scattered just two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Hall exited having thrown 73 pitches, 46 for strikes. He struck out multiple batters in three of his four innings, and tallied three strikeouts in his fourth and final inning. Bowie is now 10-0 when Hall, Kyle Bradish, or Kevin Smith start the game.

Bowie scored first in the game when Jaylen Ferguson was walked with the bases loaded in the sixth. Richmond notched a two-run double in their half of the sixth, and expanded on their lead with another two-run double in the eighth, before Bowie tied the game in the ninth, courtesy of Rutschman's homer.

In the tenth, Patrick Dorrian started at second, was advanced to third on a J.C. Escarra single, and scored on Ferguson's sac-fly.

Out of the bullpen for the Baysox, Tyler Erwin, Gray Fenter, and Diogenes Almengo all contributed, with Fenter getting earning his first win and Almengo tallying his first save.

Bowie returns home on Tuesday to start their first series of the season against the Harrisburg Senators. Right-hander Mike Baumann, a former Baysox pitcher, will start for Bowie on a major league rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

