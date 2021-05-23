Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (12-5, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GB) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (2-14, 6TH PLACE NE DIVISION, 9.5 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (1-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP ADAM OLLER (0-1, 4.85 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 23 | 1:35 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #18 | HOME GAME #12 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

TUESDAY, MAY 25 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PNG FIELD

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PNG FIELD

RHP Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Travis MacGregor (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

THURSDAY, MAY 27 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PNG FIELD

TBD VS. RHP Noe Toribio (0-1, 5.11 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves weren't able to continue their trend of late-game rallies on Saturday afternoon, finally dropping a game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies after winning the first four of the series. Binghamton brought the first batter of the game around to score and plated four runs in the sixth inning to take the game 6-4. Brad Bass took the mound for his first start of the season after working in relief for Erie, and allowed only one earned run over five innings, a solo home run to Manny Rodriguez in the third inning. Erie's offense was silenced by Tylor Megill through five innings, only collecting three hits and striking out ten times. Riley Greene kick started the offense against Megill in the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field, his fourth homer of the year. After another pair of runs in the frame and a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, Erie was finally dispatched by the Binghamton bullpen.

