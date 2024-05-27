Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Pair of Friendly Matches

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller were called into Canada's Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in June, Canada Soccer announced today.

Crépeau and Miller will join Canada to play two friendly matches against Netherlands (June 6) and France (June 9). Both players will join the senior national team following the Timbers' home match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 1.

Crépeau, 30, has made 16 appearances (15 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team. The Quebec native last joined Canada in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League against Trinidad and Tobago, logging a 90-minute performance in Canada's 2-0 win on March 23 to earn a spot in the 2024 Copa America. A regular call-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Crépeau helped Canada qualify for the team's second all-time World Cup appearance in 2022 before missing the World Cup due to an injury on Nov. 11, 2022. With the Timbers, Crépeau has started in 11 appearances since joining in the club this season.

Miller, 27, has made 42 appearances (38 starts) for the Canadian Men's National Team, tallying three assists. Most recently, the Toronto native recorded a full 90-minute performance in Concacaf Nations League play against Trinidad and Tobago with a 2-0 victory on March 23. Notably, Miller was part of Canada's 2022 FIFA World Cup roster, starting in all three of Canada's group stage matches. He was also a part of Canada's second all-time World Cup appearance in 2022, helping the team qualify with 12 appearances in 14 Concacaf qualifying matches. With the Timbers this season, Miller has started in all 12 of his appearances, recording one assist.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Netherlands

(Friendly match) June 6

11:45 a.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Feijenoord Stadium De Kuip - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Canada vs. France

(Friendly match) June 9

12:15 p.m. (Pacific) Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux - Bordeaux, France

