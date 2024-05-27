Sporting KC Weekly

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will conclude a stretch of five matches in 15 days this week as the club hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park before returning to the road for a rematch with Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Allianz Field in the Twin Cities.

Tickets for the mid-week match are available online via SeatGeek, including the Sporting U Pass offering $15 Supporters' Stand ticket for college students and the Coca-Cola Friends & Family 4-Pack which features four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four chicken tender meals and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products for only $100. Additionally, all fans who purchase a ticket to SKCvVAN will receive a one-month free trial of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Both Western Conference clashes will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers and radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB in English and La Grande 1340 AM in Spanish with live audio streams available in the Sporting KC App. In addition, Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action including watch parties at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power and Light District with food and drink specials for fans.

Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Ian James and goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp have each earned a call-up to the United States U-16 Youth National Team for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The U.S. will face Uruguay on Monday and Argentina on Thursday in a pair of friendlies at the AFA National Training Center as the squad prepares for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS24 (exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's recently released Pride pre-match jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes. Designed by Pabllo Vittar , the Pride Top will also be available to purchase at SportingStyle retail locations at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday.

Sporting KC will host a Summer Soccer Camp at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex this week for boys and girls of all skill levels. Registration is open online for the camp, which will be held from Tuesday through Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. for 5-7 year olds and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 8-14 year olds.

New in 2024, Behind the Shield presented by Audi will be available after every match this season with the video series - produced by Sporting's full-time digital storytellers - providing fans with an immersive viewing experience highlighted by exclusive interviews and all-access footage from SKC players, trainings and matchdays. This week's BTS captures the sights and sounds from the club's road trip to Portland and will premier at noon CT on Thursday on SportingKC.com and Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

The summer season of Sporting Adult Soccer League - featuring eight games in eight weeks in an 8v8 format -- will begin the week of June 10 at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kansas and Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Missouri with coed, open and over 30 divisions available to players of all skill levels. All individuals who register by Friday will save $10 and receive a free ticket to a Sporting KC match at Children's Mercy Park.

Each month throughout the 2024 season, Become One: Sporting in the Community will be available on Apple TV to highlight Sporting Kansas City's involvement and investment in the local community. The May edition of the video series will debut on Friday and can also be viewed on SportingKC.com or Sporting Kansas City's YouTube channel.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches . Requests are currently open for Sporting's matches at the LA Galaxy on June 15, at the Columbus Crew on June 22 and at the Colorado Rapids on July 4 while supplies last. Away ticket requests for Sporting's match at the San Jose Earthquakes on July 13 will open this Friday.

The Sporting KC Academy U-19s will continue their UPSL spring campaign with a home match against Fut IV Academy at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on Twitter for updates.

Sporting KC II will also travel to the Twin Cities this weekend to play Minnesota United FC 2 at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday at the National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesosta. The Frontier Division match-up will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube page, and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on Twitter for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

