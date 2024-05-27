Viborg FF Trigger Purchase Option on St. Louis CITY SC Winger Isak Jensen

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC winger Isak Jensen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC winger Isak Jensen, who was on loan at Viborg FF, will permanently remain at Viborg FF following the purchase to buy option on his loan deal. CITY SC now has two of their three Under-22 Initiative player spots open following the departure of Jensen.

"We wish Isak all the best moving forward in his career," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Seeing a young talent like Isak have a successful loan spell and be rewarded with a new contract is a good part of the sport."

Jensen, 20, formerly of Sönderjyske U19 before coming to St. Louis, has played 28 games for Viborg FF and tallied seven goals and three assists. During the season, he also made his debut on the Danish U-21 national team, for which he has again been selected for the next national team camp in June.

Prior to leaving for Viborg in August of 2023, Jensen spent time with both the first team and CITY2. The Danish winger recorded 11 matches in MLS and recorded eight matches with one goal and two assists in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2023 season.

