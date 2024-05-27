Kyle Hiebert Called into Canadian Men's National Team Camp

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC defender Kyle Hiebert has been selected for Jesse Marsch's first 26-man Canadian Men's National Team roster. This is Hiebert's second career call-up to Team Canada and will arrive to camp following CITY SC's road match at Inter Miami on June 1.

Canada is set to play the Netherlands on Thursday 6 June at 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT and France on Sunday 9 June at 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT. The Canadian team will gather in Rotterdam on 3 June in preparation for the friendlies. Both of Canada's matches will be available live on OneSoccer in Canada.

Hiebert, 26, continues to be a main fixture in St. Louis's lineup, starting five of CITY SC's last six matches and playing in nine of the 11 he was available for. The Canadian center back had a strong first MLS season, starting in 24 of the 27 matches he played. He recorded two goals and one assist as a defender and helped anchor St. Louis in the backline to a 5-0-0 start to 2023.

Hiebert is one of 10 MLS players and one of three MLS center backs to be selected to the 26-man roster.

Both friendly matches will air LIVE and exclusively on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on TELUS's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app. Fans will find extended coverage across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CANMNT.

