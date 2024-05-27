Colorado Rapids Defender Moïse Bombito Called up to Canada Men's National Team for International Friendlies against France and Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito has been named to the Canadian Men's National Team roster for their upcoming International Friendlies against the Netherlands and France, Canada Soccer announced today. The two matches will be held in preparation of Canada's appearance in the 2024 Copa América, the first time the nation will be participating in the tournament in its history.

Bombito is currently in his second season with the Rapids, having started in 13 of the 14 matches that the club has played in 2024. The defender has logged 1,170 minutes this season and has recorded the first two goals of his MLS career, with the first coming against LAFC on March 20. Since being selected third-overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by the club, the 24-year-old has made 24 appearances with 1,921 minutes logged.

The Montréal, Canada, native was most recently called to Canada's senior team for their 2024 CONEMBOL Copa América qualifying matches.

Bombito made his debut with the side during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. The defender appeared and started all four matches that Canada played in the tournament, logging 247 minutes in the nation's run to the tournament's quarterfinal.

A week prior to their Gold Cup appearance, Bombito appeared on the roster for Canada's run to the Concacaf Nations League Final last summer.

Bombito and Canada are scheduled to face the Netherlands on Thursday, June 6 at Stadion Feijenoord with kickoff scheduled for 12:45 p.m. MT. They will then head over to Bordeaux for their match against France on June 9 at Matmut Atlantique. Kickoff for their second and final friendly will be at 1:15 p.m. MT.

This squad for Canada marks the first under newly appointed Head Coach Jesse Marsch. The American was named to the position earlier this month as Canada preps for their first Copa América appearance in the tournament's history.

Bombito was on the roster that managed to qualify for the tournament after a 2-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago this past March.

