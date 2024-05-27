Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16, the league announced today. Timbers forward Felipe Mora was listed to the bench. The duo helped the Timbers earn a home victory with a pair of goals over Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday night.

Evander recorded his sixth goal and team-leading sixth assist of the season in 11 appearances (10 starts). He has tallied both a goal and an assist in five matches this year, second only to Lionel Messi (6) in MLS this season. Evander's 79th minute strike was his second game-winning goal of the 2024 season (NYCFC), as well as the fifth game-winning goal of his MLS career. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to four goals (2G, 2A) in the club's last three matches.

In his 11th appearance (eighth start), Mora scored his team-leading seventh goal this season. The Chilean striker has contributed to four goals (3G, 1A) in the Portland's last four games. His goal against Sporting Kansas City was his fourth game-opening goal of the season. Notably, with their four combined goal contributions (2G, 2A) against Kansas City, Mora and Evander have now played a role in 21 of Portland's 28 total goals so far this season.

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will travel to face Austin FC for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, May 29 at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.