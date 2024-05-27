Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette Called up by Canadian National Team

May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Midfielders Mathieu Choinière and Samuel Piette have been called up by the Canadian national team ahead of two friendly matches during the June international window.

Under new head coach Jesse Marsch, the team will embark on a European journey in preparation for Canada's participation in the 2024 Copa América. Les Rouges will face the Netherlands on Thursday June 6 (2:45pm EDT) at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, and France on Sunday June 9 at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux (3:15pm EDT).

This will be Choinière's fourth camp with the Canadian senior team. The midfielder played the final 10 minutes of the Copa América play-off match against Trinidad and Tobago on March 23, coming on as a replacement for Tajon Buchanan.

Piette also took part in the game, replacing Stephen Eustáquio late on. The native of Le Gardeur now has 68 caps since making his senior team debut in 2012.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.