Robert Taylor Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF attacker Robert Taylor, has been selected for the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 of the 2024 MLS regular season. This honor comes in recognition following Taylor's exceptional outing on Saturday night which was instrumental in securing a pivotal 1-2 victory on the road for the Herons against Vancouver Whitecaps FC to extend the team's Club-record unbeaten run this regular season to 10 and remain atop the Supporters' Shield standings.
The Finnish international features in the Team of the Matchday starting XI after leading the team's win against the Caps with a goal and an assist. Taylor's first defining moment in the match arrived in the 38th minute courtesy of a line-splitting ball from Alba. The versatile attacker then sliced through the Whitecaps' backline and delivered a far-post rocket with his dominant right foot to give Inter Miami a 0-1 lead. It was Taylor's third goal of the MLS regular season, and fourth across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was Alba's second in MLS and third overall this season.
His key contributions to the Heron's victory persisted into the second half. In the 54th minute, Campana drove forward from midfield and played a ball out wide to Taylor, who then beat his defender with a feint and a stepover before sending the cutback pass to Campana. The Ecuadorian striker then neatly capped the play with a first-time, right-footed finish to extend the lead to 0-2. The goal was Campana's second in as many matches and fourth of the regular season, while the assist was Taylor's third of the campaign.
This Team of the Matchday accolade marks his first of the season, and comes on the heels of Taylor's third goal and assist in his 876 minutes of action in 13 appearances during the 2024 MLS campaign.
2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi
Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi
Matchday 4: Jordi Alba
Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo
Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi
Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi
Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 13: Matías Rojas
Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana
Matchday 16: Robert Taylor
