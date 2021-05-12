Mavs Take Down Americans Wednesday Night, 5-4
May 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 5-4 Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Rob Bordson, Darik Angeli, and Loren Ulett netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (19) at 1:29. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Willie Corrin.
Allen goal: Scott Conway (9) at 7:59. Assisted by Brett Neumann and Ben Carroll.
Allen goal: Brett Neumann (5) at 17:24. Assisted by Samuel Laberge and Sam Ruopp.
Allen goal: Brett Neumann (6) at 19:51. Assisted by Collin Shirley and Sam Ruopp.
Shots: KC 9, ALN 8
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (16) at 4:18. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Matt Petgrave.
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (18) at 8:43. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Greg Moro.
Shots: KC 17, ALN 11
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (20) at 4:42. Assisted by Darik Angeli.
Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (2) at 10:08. Assisted by Nick Pastujov and Jared VanWormer.
Allen goal: Les Lancaster (20) at 12:12. Assisted by Matt Register and Brett Neumann.
Shots: KC 8, ALN 10
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Bryan Lemos, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.
Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went one-for-seven on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 12, 2021
- Mavs Take Down Americans Wednesday Night, 5-4 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Malatesta Leaves Indy on Empty as Stingrays Sweep Fuel - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Rally to Victory with Two Goals in Final Five Minutes - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Outlast Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Indy Stung by Stingrays in Extra Minutes - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - May 12 - ECHL
- Reading Royals Announce Facebook Live Broadcast to Benefit Abilities in Motion Presented by Met-Ed - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 12 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Midweek Meeting with Icemen - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- ECHL Releases 2021-22 Schedule - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.