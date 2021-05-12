Mavs Take Down Americans Wednesday Night, 5-4

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Allen Americans 5-4 Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Rob Bordson, Darik Angeli, and Loren Ulett netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (19) at 1:29. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Willie Corrin.

Allen goal: Scott Conway (9) at 7:59. Assisted by Brett Neumann and Ben Carroll.

Allen goal: Brett Neumann (5) at 17:24. Assisted by Samuel Laberge and Sam Ruopp.

Allen goal: Brett Neumann (6) at 19:51. Assisted by Collin Shirley and Sam Ruopp.

Shots: KC 9, ALN 8

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (16) at 4:18. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Matt Petgrave.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (18) at 8:43. Assisted by Rob Bordson and Greg Moro.

Shots: KC 17, ALN 11

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (20) at 4:42. Assisted by Darik Angeli.

Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (2) at 10:08. Assisted by Nick Pastujov and Jared VanWormer.

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (20) at 12:12. Assisted by Matt Register and Brett Neumann.

Shots: KC 8, ALN 10

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Bryan Lemos, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-seven on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

