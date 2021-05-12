ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

May 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Indy's Cedric Lacroix has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #408, Indy at South Carolina, on May 11.

Lacroix is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a charging infraction at 13:37 of the second period.

Lacroix will miss Indy's games at South Carolina tonight (May 12) and at Fort Wayne (May 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

