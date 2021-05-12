ECHL Transactions - May 12
May 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 12, 2021:
Florida:
Add Devin Cooley, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Robbie Beydoun, G activated from reserve
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Garrett Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from reserve
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve
Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)
South Carolina:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/8)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 12, 2021
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - May 12 - ECHL
- Reading Royals Announce Facebook Live Broadcast to Benefit Abilities in Motion Presented by Met-Ed - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 12 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Midweek Meeting with Icemen - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- ECHL Releases 2021-22 Schedule - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.