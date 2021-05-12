ECHL Transactions - May 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 12, 2021:

Florida:

Add Devin Cooley, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Robbie Beydoun, G activated from reserve

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Garrett Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Tim Shoup, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Coulter, F activated from reserve

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on reserve

Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)

South Carolina:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/8)

