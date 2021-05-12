Indy Stung by Stingrays in Extra Minutes

May 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







CHARLESTON - After a strong performance from the Fuel throughout the first two periods the South Carolina Stingrays would make a three goal comeback in the third period to force overtime and eventually take the game 5-4 at the North Charleston Coliseum Wednesday night.

The two teams picked up where they left off in terms of energy and speed as both teams exchanged power play opportunities and shots in the first period of the game. The Fuel struck first on the man advantage when Willie Raskob launched a rocket from the top of the right circle at 7:28 in the first. South Carolina's Max Novack responded when he roofed a backhanded shot that snuck past Dan Bakala at 13:40. Two minutes later Nic Pierog buried a rebound to send the Fuel to the locker room with a 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

Halfway through the second period Jared Thomas drew Stingrays netminder Alex Dubeau out of the crease leaving Diego Cuglietta wide open to light the lamp at 8:59. Less than three minutes later Pierog would get his second of the evening, rocketing a shot from the slot and widening the Fuel's lead to 4-1 at the conclusion of the second.

The third period is where things would go wrong for the Fuel as South Carolina scored three unanswered goals to force the two teams to overtime. After Indy's six successful penalty kills the Stingrays finally broke through on a power play chance when Andrew Cherniwchan deflected a shot from the blueline to give South Carolina their second goal of the night. Stingrays stung the Fuel again just minutes later when Caleb Herbert threw the puck in front of the net and Justin Florek was there to bounce the shot in. Cherniwchan scored again with a dagger from in between the circles tying the game at 4-4 and eventually sending the teams to extra minutes.

Finally, Zach Malatesta ended the game with a backhanded shot winning the match for South Carolina at 3:23 in overtime. The Fuel head back to their home state to take on their Hoosier rivals the Fort Wayne Komets in Fort Wayne this Sunday, May 23.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.