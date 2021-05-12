Reading Royals Announce Facebook Live Broadcast to Benefit Abilities in Motion Presented by Met-Ed

May 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA. - While there may only be a few weeks remaining in the restrictions on mass gatherings, fans still have a few months to wait until they can catch the Reading Royals on the ice at the Santander Arena. In the meantime, the Royals, proud ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms has announced its plans for its second (and final) Virtual Game presented by Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed).

Set to air on Thursday, May 13th at 7pm on Facebook Live, the Royals will replay the Affiliation Night Game from 2019 against the Brampton Beast. The broadcast will be used to to raise funds for Abilities in Motion (AIM). Throughout the broadcast, fans can expect to hear from employees of Met-Ed and members of our community who have benefited from the services provided by Abilities in Motion. Fans will also have an opportunity to win some great prizes throughout the night.

"After the success of our first Virtual Broadcast in February, we wanted to find another organization to support through these efforts while bridging the gap to October when the team hits the ice again" stated David Farrar, General Manager. "We're grateful to our sponsors and fans for continuing to support the community in this way and look forward to doing even more of these community-forward initiatives in our 20th Anniversary Season."

In addition to Met-Ed's generous support, Alvernia University, SpeedPro Innovations, and Womelsdorf Beverage are among additional companies that have signed on to support this virtual event in raising these much-needed funds.

This initiative is one of several in the partnership between the Royals and Met-Ed this year. Since November, the partnership has assisted eight local non-profits by volunteering time, raising funds, and spreading awareness. Additional community outreach plans will be announced in the coming months. For more information on those initiatives and to learn more on how to participate, visit RoyalsHockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.