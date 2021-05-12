Rabbits Weekly

Last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits grabbed two out of three games against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. On Friday, May 7, Matt Bradley scored in sudden-death overtime to hand the Bits a 3-2 overtime decision. Friday's victory marked Greenville's sixth consecutive road win for the first time since 2012. On Monday, May 10, rookie goaltender John Lethemon stopped all 26 shots faced to backstop Greenville's 1-0 win. Lethemon's performance marked his first professional shutout. Patrick Bajkov scored the Rabbits' lone goal early in the first period. The Swamp Rabbits enter this weekend with a 29-17-11-3 record. Greenville's next opponent, the Wheeling Nailers, hold an 18-30-5-1 record through 54 games.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

Patrick Bajkov scored in the first period, and John Lethemon made 26 saves to backstop the Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 road victory at the Amway Center.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT!

Join us for Youth Sports Night on Saturday, May 22. The first 500 kids 14 and under will receive a Swamp Rabbits Youth Jersey!

