Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Fuel, May 12 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Indy Fuel complete their mid-week two-game set at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night. The two clubs had only seen each other once during the 2020-21 season prior to this week, with the Fuel claiming a 2-1 decision in overtime last month on April 7. Before returning home with a 3-1 win in the opener Tuesday, SC recently played their last seven on the road, earning and a record of 4-2-1 on the trip. Indy is coming off a road series split with the Fort Wayne Komets, bouncing back from a 5-2 loss Friday with a 5-4 win on Saturday. The Stingrays' offense came alive during their recent trip to Florida, scoring 25 goals for an average of 4.1 per outing. With the offensive outburst, SC has now brought their season average to three goals per game which ranks fifth in the ECHL. The Fuel are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .580 but have struggled lately, going just 3-6-1 in their last 10 outings. Indy ranks third in the ECHL on the power play with a success rate of 19.4%. South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .543 while the team's penalty kill ranks sixth in the league at 83.6%.

Scouting the Fuel: Indy has a 30-21-5-0 record after completing 56 games of their 2020-21 season. The Fuel are led offensively by forward Matt Marcinew who has posted 41 points in 45 games on 20 goals and 21 assists. Forward Nic Pierog is tied for the club lead with 20 goals and is second in scoring with 38 points in 48 games. Defenseman Willie Raskob leads the team in scoring by defenders with 31 points from the blue line on 11 goals and 20 assists. In goal, Dan Bakala has played 34 games during his second season in Indy, going 17-12-4 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

