Preview: Midweek Meeting with Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (35-17-2-2) start this week's slate of games tonight at Hertz Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen (28-22-3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Jacksonville is the only team that Florida owns a losing record against this season (4-6-1-0), and the Blades are winless in their last five meetings against the Icemen.

Last Time Out: Cole Sanford and the Everblades didn't wait long to get things started on Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays. The rookie forward scored his first goal of the season just 20 seconds into the first period to give the Blades a 1-0 lead. South Carolina then went up 2-1 in the second period with a pair of goals from Dan DeSalvo and Mark Cooper. Florida tied the game later in the second with a goal from Joe Pendenza. In the third period, Stefan Leblanc crashed the net in transition and tipped in a pass from Pendenza to put Florida on top for a 3-2 final.

Last Meeting with Jacksonville: The Everblades and Icemen last met on Apr. 24 at Hertz Arena. Cody Sol powered Florida to an early lead with a pair of goals, but Jacksonville mounted a third-period comeback. With the Blades leading 4-2 in the third, the Icemen ripped off a pair of third-period goals to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra period Erik Bradford tapped in the game-winner to seal a 5-4 victory for Jacksonville.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville has climbed back into the playoff race and currently sits only one spot out of a postseason berth in the Eastern Conference. In their last 10 games, the Icemen are 7-3-0-0. Ara Nazarian leads Jacksonville with 42 points (18g-24a). Goaltender Charles Williams has been the backbone of the Icemen's recent success. Williams was selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for April after earning a 9-3-0-0 record, 2.48 goals-against average, and .920 save percentage during the month.

Captain Everblade: Captain John McCarron continues to drive the Everblades offense in the 2020-21 season. The centerman is tied for the league-lead with 25 goals on the season, and he leads all Florida skaters with 57 points (25g-32a). McCarron has posted five assists in his last three games, including two on Saturday against South Carolina. The 29-year-old is four tallies away from tying his previous high of 29 set in the 2017-28 season with Florida. McCarron has scored 116 goals in his five campaigns in Southwest Florida, and he sits 17 markers behind Ernie Hartlieb for second place all-time in Everblades regular season goals.

Chart Toppers: Along with McCarron at the top of the goal-scoring list, several more Everblades rank highly in other statistical categories. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand owns the second-best in goals-against average (2.36) in the ECHL, and he has the fourth-best save percentage (.925) in the league. The Florida netminder is also tied for the league-lead with 19 wins. Defenseman Logan Roe is tied for first in the league with a +27 rating, and forward Joe Pendenza is tied for first in the league with four shorthanded goals.

