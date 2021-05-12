Gameday Preview: Americans at Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Kansas City Mavericks this evening in the first game of a two-game series. The Americans are 6-2-0 against Kansas City this season, and 24-19-3-0 over the last five years. The Americans won three of four games last week against the Tulsa Oilers.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Saturday, May 15, @ Kansas City, 7:05 pm.

Next Home Game: Monday, May 17, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

About the Last Game: The Americans took the final game of a four-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon winning 5-3 at Allen Event Center. Corey Mackin led the Allen charge with two goals and an assist. Americans rookie defenseman Sam Ruopp scored his first professional goal in last Sunday's win, and assisted on Corey Mackin's shorthanded goal. Les Lancaster added his 19th goal of the year. Jake Paterson stopped 39 shots to pick up his 14th win of the season. The Americans went 1-1 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. Tulsa outshot the Americans 41 to 28 in the game.

Back on the Right Track: After having their season-high, six game winning streak snapped last Saturday night, the Americans are back to their winning ways. Allen is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Conway Extends Point Streak: With a goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over Tulsa, forward Scott Conway, extended his point streak to four games. Conway has scored a goal in three of his last four games.

Three in the Top 15: The Allen Americans have three players in the Top 15 in the league in scoring. Les Lancaster leads the way for Allen at number eight with 50 points. Corey Mackin is 11th overall with 48 points, and Matt Register is 13th with 47 points.

Mackin Milestone: With three points last Sunday, in the Americans win over Tulsa, Corey Mackin hit the 100 mark in points for his professional career. He made the accomplishment in just 124 games.

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 22-7-2-1

AWAY: 15-12-0-0

OVERALL: 37-19-2-1

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 24

Assists: Matt Register 43

Points: Les Lancaster, 50

+/-: Matt Register, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 8-13-6-0

AWAY: 15-13-2-2

OVERALL: 23-26-8-2

Last 10: 2-6-2-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 22

Assists: Brodie Reid, 32

Points: Brodie Reid, 54

+/-: Connor Doherty +8

PIM: Matt Petgrave, 66

