Blades Outlast Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (36-17-2-2) outran the Jacksonville Icemen (28-21-3-3) with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Myles Powell bagged two goals for the Everblades with Joe Pendenza providing the primary assist on both.

FIRST STAR: Myles Powell (FLA) - two goals, +2, four shots

SECOND STAR: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - two assists, +2, four shots

THIRD STAR: Christopher Brown (FLA) - two goals, four shots

The first period featured two fights but no goals. Florida's Kyle Neuber and Jacksonville's Travis Howe dropped the gloves following the opening faceoff to set the tone for a physical first period. Later in the first, Everblades rookie defenseman Zach Berzolla landed a couple haymakers on Icemen blueliner Jacob Friend during a spirited bout.

Not a minute into the second period, John McCarron started the scoring with a wrist shot that snuck through Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams (0:57). The tally marked McCarron's 26th of the season and lifted him past Rapid City's Avery Peterson for the top goal-scoring rank in the ECHL.

Offense opened up in the third period, starting with a power-play goal from Jacksonville's Christopher Brown (6:41). After the Icemen tied the game, the Everblades waited all of 47 seconds to regain the lead. Joe Pendenza moved up the left wing and centered the puck for Myles Powell who directed the puck past Williams to hand Florida a 2-1 advantage (7:28).

40 seconds after Powell's 10th goal of the year, Brown notched his second power-play tally of the night for Jacksonville to tie the score at 2-2 (8:18).

The Pendenza-Powell connection linked up again in the third period to give Florida a 3-2 lead. In a similar fashion to the duo's first score, Pendenza skated to the left circle and fed Powell in front for Powell's second marker of the night (14:37).

Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand earned his 20th win of the season and finished the night with 23 saves on 25 shots.

The Everblades hit the road this week for three games away from Hertz Arena. Florida takes on the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. The two clubs will dance again the next night on Saturday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the same venue. The Blades close out the week on Sunday, May 16 at 3:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The next home game for the Everblades comes on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen.

