Mavs Earn First Road Point of the Season, But Fall in OT at Indy

November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Kansas City Mavericks earned their first road point of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Indy Fuel Wednesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mavs forward Mitch Hults tallied three points on a goal and two assists on the night and rookie forward Bryan Lemos netted the game-tying goal with 4:30 remaining in regulation to secure the road standings point for KC. The Mavs now return home for a Saturday night matchup with divisional foe, Rapid City Rush.

Indy snatched the 1-0 lead on a power play goal from forward Liam Coughlin at the 12:16 mark of the first period. Forward Alex Krushelnyski and defenseman Ben Youds assisted on the goal. The goal broke a streak of 28 consecutive successful penalty kills by the Mavericks. Kansas City tied things up at the 17:50 mark, when Mitch Hults snuck through the Indy defense on a tremendous individual effort and tucked one away to even the score. The goal was unassisted. Indy quickly added two goals at the end of the period, first from Dylan McLaughlin assisted by Bobby McIntyre at the 18:26 mark of the period. The Fuel then doubled their lead to 3-1 when Alex Krushelnyski scored at the 19:40 mark of the first. The period ended with the Fuel leading on the scoreboard and total shots, outshooting KC 16-8 in the opening period.

The Mavericks halved the Indy lead in the second period, getting a goal from defenseman Corey Schueneman at the 4:52 mark of the second. Hults was given the lone assist on the goal. The second period ended with Indy leading, 3-2.

Kansas City got a late power play in regulation when Mathew Thompson was whistled for delay of game. The Mavs capitalized, when rookie forward Bryan Lemos evened the score at the 15:30 mark of the final period of regulation. Hults got his third point of the contest with an assist on the goal. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider was credited with the secondary assist, the first of his professional career.

Regulation ended with the score even at 3-3 and the game entered a seven-minute sudden death overtime period. The two teams battled back and forth until Indy forward Graham Knott broke free on a breakaway and scored the game winner. McIntyre picked up the assist on the goal.

Hults's multipoint performance with a goal and two assists was his second of the season. He now leads the Mavericks with 13 points on four goals and nine assists in just 10 games.

The Mavericks now return home to face the Rapid City Rush at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena this Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks annual Kids Day game will be next Tuesday as the Mavericks welcome thousands of students from around the metro for a special 10:35 a.m. faceoff.

