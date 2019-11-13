Rockford Assigns Forward Dylan McLaughlin to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have assigned forward Dylan McLaughlin to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

McLaughlin, 24, signed a 2-year AHL contract with Rockford after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Canisius College. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward played his first professional game on March 15, 2019. Mclaughlin has since appeared in 11 AHL games, earning two assists and a -8 rating.

The native of Lancaster, New York, spent four years at Canisius College, appearing in 152 games and tallying 147 points (58g, 89a). In his senior season at Canisius, McLaughlin earned 19 goals and 23 assists in 37 games, earning a spot on the NCAA (AHA) First All-Star Team. Registering 17 goals and 31 assists in 37 games during the 2017-18 season, McLaughlin was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

