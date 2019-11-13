Asselin to See First AHL Action

Duluth, GA - Rookie Sam Asselin, who has an AHL contract with the Providence Bruins, has been recalled and will see his first AHL action. Asselin's hot start to the campaign led to the callup.

The Repentigny, Quebec native came into his own last year, scoring 48 goals for the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL, which led to him being signed by the Providence Bruins. During his time with the Gladiators, Sam tallied 14 points in just nine games, scoring seven goals and added seven assists.

Asselin was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week, spanning October 28 to November 3. He earned the award with eight points in two games, scoring five goals and three assists in the Gladiators' two wins. Asselin had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win against Jacksonville on the road on October 30. He then followed it with four more points that included a hat trick on November 3 at home versus Greenville, in a wild 7-6 victory.

Among rookies he is currently tied for second in points (14) and goals (7), as well as tied for fifth in assists (7). Sam had at least one point in the first eight games of the season.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia.

