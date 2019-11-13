Indy Closes Homestand with 4-3 Overtime Win against Kansas City

November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Finishing off a three game homestand, the Indy Fuel (6-4-0-0) hosted the Kansas City Mavericks (5-8-0-0). Indy saw three goals in the opening period before Kansas City responded with three of their own throughout the game, scoring late in the third period to send the game to overtime. Graham Knott put home a loose puck on the Kansas City goal line to give Indy the 4-3 win in overtime and handing Indy their third straight win.

Indy got on the board first when Liam Coughlin earned his first career goal deflecting a shot by Alex Krushelnyski. Kansas City would quickly respond with a goal of their own when Mitch Hults beat two Indy defenders before firing a shot past Indy goaltender Chase Marchand (25 SVS). Less than a minute later Dylan McLaughlin responded, registering his first professional goal, beating Kansas City goaltender Nick Schneider (29 SVS). Doubling the Indy lead and sending Indy to the locker room with a 3-1 lead, was Alex Krushelnyski, deflecting a shot by Keoni Texiera.

Kansas City cut the Indy lead in half in the second period when Corey Schueneman deflected a shot by Mitch Hults for his second goal of the season. Indy was given a late power play chance when the Mavericks took a too many men on the ice penalty, but Indy was unable to capitalize on each shot chance. Chase Marchand held off 16 Kansas City shots helping to preserve Indy's 3-2 lead going into the locker room.

Opening the third with a 3-2 lead, Indy was only able to get five shots in the final 20 minutes. Bobby MacIntyre was handed a penalty shot early in the period after being pulled down on a breakaway but was unable to beat Schneider through the five hole. Late in the third period, Kansas City was able to tie the game when Mitch Hults fed Bryan Lemos a pass in the slot and Lemos beat Marchand over the shoulder and eventually forcing overtime.

Through the overtime period, Indy controlled the play for the first minutes but was handed a too many men penalty but Kansas City responded with a penalty of their own, putting the teams back to 3-on-3. After a Maverick chance, Bobby MacIntyre was sprung on a breakaway and beat Schneider but the puck stopped on the goal line before Graham Knott poked the puck into the back of the net.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.