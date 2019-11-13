ECHL Transactions - November 13

November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 13, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Kevin Entmaa, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal

Allen:

Add Corey Durocher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Alexey Solovyev, D activated from reserve

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Asselin, F recalled by Providence

Fort Wayne:

Delete Mason Bergh, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford

Add Dmitri Osipov, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)

Jacksonville:

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Mitch Jones, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Norfolk:

Add Samuel Thibault, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Max Willman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jakob Stukel, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Nolan Vesey, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Cameron Hebig, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Crane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)

Worcester:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from November 13, 2019

