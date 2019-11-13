ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 13, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Kevin Entmaa, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal
Allen:
Add Corey Durocher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Lester Lancaster, D loaned to Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Alexey Solovyev, D activated from reserve
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Asselin, F recalled by Providence
Fort Wayne:
Delete Mason Bergh, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford
Add Dmitri Osipov, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dmitri Osipov, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)
Jacksonville:
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Mitch Jones, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Norfolk:
Add Samuel Thibault, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Roman Durny, G activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Zach Fucale, G assigned by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Max Willman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jakob Stukel, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Nolan Vesey, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Cameron Hebig, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)
Worcester:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
