Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Brad Barone

November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Brad Barone and have added him to the active roster.

Barone has previous experience in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush, Newfoundland Growlers, Norfolk Admirals, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Atlanta Gladiators. He has a .900 save percentage and 3.32 goals against average with a 4-6 record in this league.

Barone will wear number 30 for the Grizzlies. He played his college hockey at Boston College.

Utah returns home to Maverik Center on November 22nd and 23rd against the Orlando Solar Bears and November 27th, 29th and 30th against the Florida Everblades. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

