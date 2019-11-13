Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-1-1) travel back down to Estero to face Florida Everblades (7-4-0-0) for the third time in the last week, as Orlando opens a home-and-home set that will conclude tomorrow in the City Beautiful and bring an end to a run of four straight games against the Everblades.

FUCALE ADDED BACK TO ROSTER, ENTMAA RELEASED: Following Zachary Fucale's loan back to Orlando from Syracuse, the Solar Bears have released goaltender Kevin Entmaa, who backed up Clint Windsor over the past three games and did not see game action.

DOHERTY LEADS THE PACK: Defenseman Taylor Doherty leads Orlando in scoring against the Evebrlades with three points (1g-2a) across four games.

MONFREDO SET TO PLAY IN GAME NO. 150: Defenseman Mike Monfredo is slated to play in his 150th career game with the Solar Bears tonight, becoming only the third player in team history to reach that mark. He trails only Scott Tanski (152) and Eric Baier (236) for the most games played in the history of the club. With 38 assists during his time in Orlando, Monfredo also only requires two assists to pass Blake Kessel (39) for the second-most assists by a defenseman in franchise history, putting him behind only Baier (78).

LANGAN BREAKING THROUGH: After going without a goal in his first seven games, Tristin Langan finally buried his first of the season in Friday's game against Florida. The rookie forward is coming off a junior season in which he tied for the Western Hockey League goal-scoring lead with 53 goals and finished second in overall scoring with 113 points. He has two points (1g-1a) in four games against the Everblades and leads Orlando in plus-minus in the series with a +3.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Everblades saw their three-game win streak snapped over the weekend in a 4-3 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday. The Solar Bears have held Florida to 0-for-11 on the power play. Florida has a 7-2-0-0 record when outshooting its opponents and ranks fifth in the ECHL by averaging 34.82 shots per game.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

