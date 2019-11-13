'Blades Wrap up Homestand with Rivalry Tilt against Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (7-4-0-0, 14 pts.) start a four-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-1-1, 8 pts.) at Hertz Arena, the third meeting between the two teams in the last eight days.

VITALS:

Game 12: Everblades vs. Orlando

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last time out

The 'Blades netted three straight goals in the second period to draw even with the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, but Icemen forward Alexis D'Aoust scored just 66 seconds into the third period for what held up as the game-winning goal in the Icemen's 4-3 win. John McCarron continued his six-game point streak with a goal and an assist, Brandon Fortunato had his first career multi-point game (2a), and Justin Auger posted his third multi-point effort of the year (1g-1a) in the losing effort for Florida.

Series At A Glance

The Everblades have compiled a 3-1-0-0 record against the Solar Bears through four of the 14 regular season meetings between the two teams this year. Three of those contests have come down to just one goal. Including the 2019 South Division Final, the two sides have played 12 overtime games and 13 one-goal affairs out of 21 total matchups over the last two seasons. Florida holds an all-time record of 64-25-7 (.703) against Orlando.

Players to Watch

John McCarron (FLA) - Entering Wednesday night, the Everblades captain is riding a six-game point streak, which is one game shy of his career-high. The fifth-year pro has twice posted seven-game point streaks, with his most recent such streak spanning the end of 2018 and start of 2019. He put up 12 points (6g-6a) over seven games from Dec. 20, 2018, to Jan. 16, 2019. However, that streak was interrupted by an AHL call-up. His only continuous seven-game streak came from Dec. 3-Dec. 21, 2016, and he put up 13 points (6g-7a) in that stretch.

Clint Windsor (ORL) - Orlando netminder Clint Windsor is the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week after posting a 1-1-1 record, a 1.95 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage in three appearances last week. He stopped 69 of the 74 shots he faced against the Everblades in the two meetings last week and yielded just one goal before the third period between the two games.

Unlucky 13

Before losing to Jacksonville on Saturday, Florida had gone 13 regular season games without suffering a regulation loss on home ice, a home point streak that started with a 4-1 win over Atlanta on March 6, 2019. The 'Blades had a 12-0-1 record in that point streak, and the only non-win came on March 23, 2019, a 4-3 shootout loss to Orlando.

Just One

With Saturday's one-goal affair, six of Florida's 11 games have been decided by just one goal this season, including each of its last four contests. Last season, the Everblades played in 27 games decided by one goal during the regular season and finished with a 12-9-5-1 record in those games. Florida's longest stretch of consecutive one-goal games a year ago was four, a stretch that lasted from March 9-16. The 'Blades had only one other stretch last season where they had more than two consecutive one-goal decisions.

First & Foremost

Although the 'Blades have excelled in the third period - Florida holds a 12-6 edge in goals in the third frame - they are still in search of their first goal in the first period of a home game through five home contests. However, Florida has been stingy in the opening period at home, too, yielding only four opening-period goals.

ââââââNext Up

Florida heads on the road for the remainder of the four-game week, a grueling stretch that continues with a Thursday night matchup in Orlando at the Amway Center.

