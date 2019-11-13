Game Notes: at Wichita

November 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





Rapid City Rush @ Wichita Thunder - 6:05 p.m. MDT

INTRUST Bank Arena

THIS SEASON

Wichita: 13gp, 7-3-3-0, 17pts (3rd Mountain)

Last Game - 11/11 @ Kansas City City (4-2 W)

Rush: 13gp, 8-3-2-0, 18pts (T-1st ECHL)

Last Game - 11/9 vs Idaho (1-0 W)

HEAD TO HEAD (1 of 10 Games Played)

Wichita: 1-0-0-0 (2pts)

Power Play: 40% (2/5)

Penalty Kill: 66.7% (2/3)

Leading Scorer(s): Four Players (2pts)

Rush: 0-1-0-0 (0pts)

Power Play: 33.3% (1/3)

Penalty Kill: 60% (3/5)

Leading Scorer(s): Seven Players (1pt)

NOTES

GET THE BROOMS OUT!: For the third time this season, and the first time EVER, the Rapid City Rush swept the Idaho Steelheads in a series. The Steelheads join the Oilers (10/13-10/20) and the Grizzlies (10/25-10/26) as the teams that the Rush have swept in the 2019-20 season. The Rush won game one by a 5-1 score thanks to Brennan Saulnier's hat trick and assist, won game two 3-2 in a shootout behind the third period power play and Tyler Coulter's seventh round winner, and won 1-0 on Saturday with Myles McGurty's first pro goal and Ivan Prosvetov's first professional shutout. By sweeping the ECHL's number one team, the Rush became the ECHL's number one team themselves, tied with the Allen Americans heading into tonight's matchup against Wichita.

TOO CLOSE: For just the sixth time in Rapid City Rush history, winning or losing, the Rush played in a game that ended with a 1-0 score. Ivan Prosvetov became just the third goaltender in Rush history to play in such a game, joining Danny Battochio and Adam Carlson in the feat. Below are the 1-0 finishes in Rush history:

Saturday vs Idaho: 1-0 W (Ivan Prosvetov-30 save shutout)

Myles McGurty-GWG w/1:48 left in regulation

March 6, 2019 vs Utah: 1-0 W (Adam Carlson-24 save shutout)

Alec Baer-GWG w/1:11 left in 2nd

March 1, 2017 vs Idaho: 1-0 L (Landon Bow-27sv shutout)

January 16, 2016 @ Fort Wayne: 1-0 L (Pat Nagle-21sv Shutout)

January 4, 2013 @ Fort Worth: 1-0 L (Kristofer Westblom-23sv Shutout)

February 6, 2010 vs Colorado: 1-0 W/OT (Danny Battochio-36sv Shutout)

Derek LeBlanc-GWG 42 sec into OT

ON THE TOPIC OF SHUTOUTS: Ivan Prosvetov achieved rare air with his shutout last Saturday. He became the second goaltender in team history to earn a shutout in his first start with the team, but also became the only goaltender in team history to earn a shutout win in his debut with the team.

GREAT HOME START: For just the second time in Rapid City Rush history, the team has started 5-0-0-0 at home, matching the best start in team history. It's only the fourth time that the Rush have earned 4 or more victories on home ice in the first five games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.