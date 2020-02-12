Mavericks Win Third Straight with 2-1 Victory over Wichita

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 2-1 Tuesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Rocco Carzo and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks and Nick Schneider stopped 28 of 29 shots by the Thunder. The Mavericks return to action Friday night against the Utah Grizzlies at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.

First Period

-Kansas City goal: Rocco Carzo (17) at 14:38. Assisted by Kevin McKernan.

-Shots: KC 11, WIC 9

Second Period

-Shots: KC 14, WIC 7

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (2) at 10:17. Assisted by Justin Woods and Rocco Carzo.

-Wichita goal: Peter Crinella (17) at 19:06. Assisted by Vincent Desharnais and Garrett Schmitz.

-Shots: KC 8, WIC 13

Notes & Streaks

-Rocco Carzo had a multipoint game with one goal and one assist, his seventh of the season.

-Kevin McKernan had points in consecutive games, an assist Saturday night at home and an assist Tuesday.

-Marcus Crawford had points in consecutive games, an assist Saturday night at home and a goal Tuesday.

-The Mavericks won three straight games for the first time this season.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks face-off against the Utah Grizzlies Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.

