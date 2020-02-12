Weis Returns to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the reassignment of forward Matthew Weis to the Rays on Tuesday. The 24-year-old attacker was recalled to Hershey for the second time during the 2019-20 season on Jan. 16 and saw action in four games with the Bears.

Weis has played in 29 games with South Carolina this season and scored 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists while adding a +14 rating.

The Freehold, N.J. native signed an AHL contract with the Bears in July after skating in 60 games as a rookie during 2018-19 with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and earning 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Weis also appeared in 22 playoff games with Chicago the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals last spring.

Before turning pro, Weis played four seasons at Ohio State University, totaling 122 points in 136 games on 40 goals and 82 assists. He also spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers and was part of the club's 2012 Clark Cup Championship title.

Weis is expected to join the team for a mid-week contest in Norfolk against the Admirals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

