ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
ï»¿Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 12, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:â
âPhil Johansson, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Worcester:âEddie Matsushima, F from Maine
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:â
AddâCody Corbett, Dâadded to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
âDeleteâCody Corbett, Dâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâMitch Vandergunst, Fâtraded to Orlando
Fort Wayne:
âAddâMason Bergh, Fâassigned by Ontario
âAddâDylan Ferguson, Gâactivated from Injured Reserve
âDeleteâPatrick Munson, Gâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâGage Torrel, Fâplaced on reserve
ââDeleteâBrady Shaw, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Greenville:
âDeleteâEvan Weninger, Gâsuspended by team, removed from roster
Jacksonville:â
DeleteâEverett Clark, Fâplaced on reserve
Maine:âAddâDallas Rossiter, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
âAddâDerian Hamilton, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster
âAddâAlec Baer, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster
âDeleteâAngus Redmond, Gâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâMarcus Power, Fâplaced on reserve
Norfolk:
âAddâSeth Swenson, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster
âAddâJake Theut, Gâadded to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Orlando:â
AddâZane Schartz, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster
AddâKevin Lohan, Dâreturned from loan to San Diego
AddâMichael Brodzinski, Dâactivated from reserve
âDeleteâMike Condon, Gâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâBrandon McMartin, Dâplaced on reserve
âDeleteâBlake Kessel, Dâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
âDeleteâAlexei Lipanov, Fârecalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Wichita:â
DeleteâNolan Vesey, Fârecalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [2/11]
