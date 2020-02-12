ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 12, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:â

âPhil Johansson, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:âEddie Matsushima, F from Maine

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:â

AddâCody Corbett, Dâadded to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

âDeleteâCody Corbett, Dâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâMitch Vandergunst, Fâtraded to Orlando

Fort Wayne:

âAddâMason Bergh, Fâassigned by Ontario

âAddâDylan Ferguson, Gâactivated from Injured Reserve

âDeleteâPatrick Munson, Gâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâGage Torrel, Fâplaced on reserve

ââDeleteâBrady Shaw, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Greenville:

âDeleteâEvan Weninger, Gâsuspended by team, removed from roster

Jacksonville:â

DeleteâEverett Clark, Fâplaced on reserve

Maine:âAddâDallas Rossiter, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

âAddâDerian Hamilton, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster

âAddâAlec Baer, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster

âDeleteâAngus Redmond, Gâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâMarcus Power, Fâplaced on reserve

Norfolk:

âAddâSeth Swenson, Fâsigned contract, added to active roster

âAddâJake Theut, Gâadded to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Orlando:â

AddâZane Schartz, Dâsigned contract, added to active roster

AddâKevin Lohan, Dâreturned from loan to San Diego

AddâMichael Brodzinski, Dâactivated from reserve

âDeleteâMike Condon, Gâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâBrandon McMartin, Dâplaced on reserve

âDeleteâBlake Kessel, Dâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

âDeleteâAlexei Lipanov, Fârecalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Wichita:â

DeleteâNolan Vesey, Fârecalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton [2/11]

