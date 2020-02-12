Growlers to Collect Underwear to Celebrate Winning Streak

February 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S - The Newfoundland Growlers and Growlers Give are partnering with The Gathering Place to celebrate the Growlers Historic home winning streak while raising awareness for those in need this winter.

Growlers fans attending the game are encouraged to participate by bringing a new package of socks or underwear to toss on the ice during the first intermission. Often overlooked, these items are absolutely crucial to maintaining health for those living within the most vulnerable groups of our society.

"This winter has been especially hard on those who depend upon The Gathering Place on a daily basis." said Joanne Thompson, Executive Director of The Gathering Place. "It is through the continued kindness of our community that we are able to help those who need so much."

"We want our team's success to also be our community's success," said Growlers Owner, Dean MacDonald. "We need Growlers Nation to rally together and support the clients of The Gathering Place just as they would support our players on the ice."

##

The Newfoundland Growlers will attempt to capture ECHL history with their 19th straight win on home ice on Friday night when they take on the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre box office or at www.mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.