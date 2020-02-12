Oilers Lose in Series Finale against Utah

February 12, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa Oilers forward Robby Jackson heads up ice against the Utah Grizzlies

(Tulsa Oilers) Tulsa Oilers forward Robby Jackson heads up ice against the Utah Grizzlies(Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa, OK - Despite a strong start, Tulsa fell 5-2 to the Utah Grizzlies in the series finale at the BOK Center on Tuesday.

The Oilers' *Charlie Sampair* opened the scoring 10:21 into the game when he corralled a bouncing puck off the blade of *Cory Ward* before roofing it past Martin Ouellette. Yuri Terao answered less than three minutes later, blasting a back-door chance past *Olle Eriksson Ek* just after a Grizzlies' power play expired.

The Oilers restored their lead 7:36 into the second period. *Sampair* intercepted a clearance attempt in the Utah zone and completed a drop pass to *Ward,* who buried the feed, giving both players two points on the night. Yuri Terao answered with his second of the game 7:36 later. A mirror of his first goal, Terao hammered home a seam pass on the power play to knot the game at 2-2. Griffen Molino scored his 19th of the season 3:28 later on the breakaway, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the night. Josh Dickinson jumped on the momentum from the previous goals, sniping *Eriksson Ek* short side on the power play 1:58 later to bring the game 4-2 in Utah's favor.

Despite Tulsa outshooting the Grizzlies 12-8 in the final frame, Utah's Joe Wegwerth found the lone goal of the third period, closing the scoring out off a rebound with 13:10 remaining in the game.

The Oilers still have three games to play this week, starting with a road test in Wichita against the Thunder at 7:05 on Friday. Tulsa will return home for a rubber match with Wichita at 7:05 on Saturday for Nickname Night before turning their attention to Kansas City and a 4:05 p.m. matinee game at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit *www.tulsaoilers.com * for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.