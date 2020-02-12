Royals Name Alvarez Business Development Executive

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday Reading native Jorge Alvarez has been named the team's Business Development Executive. Alvarez will play an integral role in driving sales and sponsorships by developing relationships with businesses in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Albright College graduate joins the team from ADP, where he served as District Manager from 2017-20.

"I've supported the Royals my entire life and am excited to join a team that combines my enthusiasm in developing business relationships with my passion for sports," Alvarez said. "I'd like to thank General Manager David Farrar and Assistant General Manager Dakota Procyk for the opportunity to help build on the momentum the team has established in its first season with the BCCCA."

"Jorge's experience will positively influence ticket and sponsorship revenue and we're excited to welcome him to the team," Farrar said. "His business knowledge will help build beneficial relationships with local companies and continue to develop brand awareness throughout Berks and the surrounding counties."

