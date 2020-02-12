Oilers to Sport Nickname on Saturday

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday that the team will be playing as the Tulsa Oil Capitals for "Nickname Night" on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Oilers are participating in the ECHL's Nickname Month this February, taking the ice as the Tulsa Oil Capitals for one night. The team will wear special jerseys for the game with a new logo and color scheme. In addition, the jerseys will have each player's nickname on the name bar in place of their last name. The Oil Capitals' jerseys will be auctioned off in the ONEOK Club after the game.

The name Oil Capitals pays tribute to Tulsa's moniker of "Oil Capital of the World". The nickname was first used in the early 1900s after large oil strikes in Red Fork and Glenpool, both of which rest in Tulsa County. The formation of the International Petroleum Exposition and Congress in 1923 cemented Tulsa's legacy as the "Oil Capital of the World".

The team will have Oil Capitals merchandise available at the game, and starting Wednesday, fans can participate in a social media contest on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to guess the players' individual nicknames for a chance to win various prizes.

The Oil Capitals will be playing the Wichita Thunder in their lone appearance on Feb. 15 at the BOK Center. Oil Capital native and Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will drop the puck for the 7:05 p.m. game, and tickets can still be purchased by calling 918-632-7825.

