Shortridge Outstanding in 1-0 Loss to Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 1-0 decision to the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday morning at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The game remained scoreless until 18:39 of the second period, when Cedric Montminy, scored the only goal of the hockey game, his 5th of the season to give Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

Both teams had good scoring chances in the third period, but goalies stood strong. Andrew Shortridge stopped 25 of 26 Rapid City shots to earn the number three star of the game. Shortridge has given up only one goal in his last two starts for Allen.

Allen went 0 for 5 on the power play, while Rapid City was 0 for 4. The Americans outshot the Rush 29 to 26 in the game.

The loss for the Allen Americans, was their second in a row on the four-game road trip. The three-game series resumes on Friday night in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Cody Corbett, who was acquired from Atlanta earlier in the week for Greg Campbell, will be in the lineup for Allen on Friday night.

Earlier today, the Allen Americans traded forward Mitch Vandergunst to Orlando to complete an earlier deal.

Three Stars:

1. RC - C. Montminy

2. RC - M. Madsen

3. ALN - A. Shortridge

