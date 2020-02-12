Grizz Score 4 Unanswered to Win 5-2

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Yuri Terao had 2 goals and Griffen Molino and Josh Dickinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-2 road victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa scored first at Charlie Sampair scored his 12th of the season 10:21 into the game. Grizzlies tied it up 9 seconds after their power play ended as Taylor Richart took a shot that deflected off goaltender Olle Eriksoon Ek and Yuri Terao scored on the rebound 13:03 in.

In the 2nd period Tulsa's Cory Ward got a pass from Sampair and scored 7:36 in to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Ward and Sampair each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the loss. After that it was all Grizzlies, who scored 4 unanswered to take back second place in the Mountain division with 63 points.

Terao scored his 2nd of the game and it was a carbon copy of his first period goal as he scored on a rebound from a Richart shot 12:40 in. It was a power play goal. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play and also scored 9 seconds after the only power play they didn't score on the night.

Grizz took a lead for good as Griffen Molino got a pass from Josh Dickinson and shot it past Eriksson Ek with 3:48 left. Utah got back on the power play after a Miley Liberati interference minor and Josh Dickinson converted on the man advantage with his 13th of the season.

The only goal scored in the third period by either team was Joe Wegwerth scoring on a Garrett Klotz pass to extend the Utah lead to 5-2. It was Wegwerth's first goal since January 4th vs Rapid City. Wegwerth missed 4 weeks with an injury and it was his 3rd game back in the lineup.

The road trip continues on Friday, February 14th at Kansas City. Face-off is at 6:00 pm MST from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on February 17th vs Rapid City at 1:00 pm.

3 stars.

1. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 2 goals. 6 shots.

2. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Charlie Sampair (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

