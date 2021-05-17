Mavericks Defeated by Allen Monday Night

Allen, Texas - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Allen Americans 7-2 Monday night at the Allen Event Center. Adam Brady and Bryan Lemos netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Allen goal: Steven Owre (3) at 7:27. Assisted by Dominic Cormier and Sam Ruopp.

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (21) at 8:02. Assisted by Matt Register and Chad Butcher.

Allen goal: Samuel Laberge (15) at 9:16. Assisted by Josh Lammon and Sam Ruopp.

Kansas City goal: Bryan Lemos (13) at 11:37. Assisted by Adam Brady and Marcus Crawford.

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (22) at 13:10. Assisted by Dyson Stevenson and Samuel Laberge.

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (14) at 16:26. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Willie Corrin.

Allen goal: Corey Mackin (26) at 19:58.

Shots: KC 14, ALN 11

Second Period

Allen goal: Dominic Cormier (1) at 11:24.

Shots: KC 5, ALN 10

Third Period

Allen goal: Les Lancaster (23) at 19:50. Assisted by Corey Mackin and Spencer Asuchak.

Shots: KC 13, ALN 8

Notes and Streaks

Adam Brady and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.

Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.

