Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have a busy week ahead, with a road game against Jacksonville on Tuesday and a three-in-three this weekend against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Solar Bears currently are seeded in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while Jacksonville and South Carolina are both beneath the playoff line and chasing Orlando.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Tuesday, May 18 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 21Â vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. - Dance Night
Saturday, May 22 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 3 p.m. - Faith & Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson and VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday
SEASON RECORD: 31-23-5-1 (.567)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0Â
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES:Â 4-5-1-0Â
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 4th of 7
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 64 points
MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 26 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron LuchukÂ - 38 assists
PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 52 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Nolan Valleau - +19
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Monday, May 10 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 1-0 L
A first period goal from Patrik Bajkov was the game's only score, as Greenville's John LethemonÂ made 26 saves to blank the Solar Bears.
Friday, May 14 vs. Florida Everblades: 8-3 W
The Solar Bears got goals from seven different players, as Tristin Langan matched his career-high with four points (1g-3a) and Aaron Luchuk scored twice. Orlando matched its franchise record for goals in a home game.
Saturday, May 15 vs. Florida Everblades: 3-2 L
After falling behind 3-0, the Solar Bears pulled Clint Windsor with less than five minutes remaining, and scored twice with the extra attacker, getting goals from Anthony Repaci and Aaron Luchuk, but falling short in the comeback attempt.
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs - here we will track their progress:
Zachary Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 0 GP
Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 0 GP
Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 0 GP
Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 1 GP, 0g-0a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 1 GP, 0g-0a
*Indicates currently on taxi squad
BITES:
Aaron Luchuk is second in league scoring, and first in the Eastern Conference, with 64 points (26g-38a)
Anthony Repaci has eight points (4g-4a) in his last eight games
The Solar Bears are 19-0-0-1 when leading after two periods
Chris LeBlanc's next assist will be the 80th of his career with Orlando, allowing him to pass Denver Manderson and Eric Faille for the most assists in club history
Orlando is 19-1-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals
Nolan Valleau is fourth in plus-minus among league defensemen with a +19
The Solar Bears are 3-3-2-0 at Jacksonville this season
Clint Windsor is tied for second among goaltenders with 19 wins
BEAR TRACKS PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:
Solar Bears defenseman Nolan Valleau joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. The sixth-year pro recounts how his dog Otis became a part of his life, his journey back to Orlando for the 2020-21 season and how he has adjusted to being one of the elder statesmen in the locker room.
Images from this story
Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Matthew Spencer vs. the South Carolina Stingrays
Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Nolan Valleau
