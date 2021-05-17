ECHL Transactions - May 17
May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 17, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Eric Williams, D
Kameron Kielly, F
Kansas City:
Joel Rumpel, G
South Carolina:
Peter Di Salvo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Maser, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Nick Boka, D loaned to Ontario
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL) [5/16]
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve [5/16]
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford
Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve [5/16]
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve [5/16]
