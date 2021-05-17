ECHL Transactions - May 17

May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 17, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Eric Williams, D

Kameron Kielly, F

Kansas City:

Joel Rumpel, G

South Carolina:

Peter Di Salvo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Maser, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Nick Boka, D loaned to Ontario

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL) [5/16]

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve [5/16]

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford

Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Pulley, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Boston Leier, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve [5/16]

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve [5/16]

