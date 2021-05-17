Ryan Bednard Returns from Syracuse

May 17, 2021







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. In two starts with Syracuse, Bednard posted a 1-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Bednard won his first AHL game of the season on May 2 after denying 36 of 38 shots against the Utica Comets.

The Macomb Township, Michigan native currently sits first among ECHL goaltenders in shutouts (4), second in wins (19) and third in goals-against average (2.46). In his sophomore professional season, Bednard possesses a 19-6-7 record with the Swamp Rabbits.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, May 19 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

