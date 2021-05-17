Mavericks Game Preview at Allen Americans

May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Allen Event Center.

Team Records

KC: 25-26-8-2, 60 points

ALN: 37-21-2-1, 77 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

ALN: Les Lancaster - 52 points (20g, 32a)

Tonight's Matchup

The Mavericks face off for the third time in six days. Forward Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks against the Americans with nine points on four goals and five assists.

Multiplicity

Rob Bordson, Adam Brady, and Giorgio Estephan each registered a multi-point game on Saturday night against the Allen Americans. Bordson had two points on two assists, Brady had two points on two goals, and Estephan had two points on two assists.

Point Streaks

Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Giorgio Estephan, Nick Pastujov, and Matt Petgrave have points in consecutive games. Angeli has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Bordson has five points on one goal and four assists in three games. Corrin has three points on one goal and two assists in three games. Estephan has four points on four assists in two games. Pastujov and Petgrave each have two points on two assists in two games.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 20 - Thirsty Thursday

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

May 27 - Thirsty Thursday

May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night

Follow the Mavs

Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.