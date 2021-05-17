Mavericks Game Preview at Allen Americans
May 17, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Allen Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Allen Event Center.
Team Records
KC: 25-26-8-2, 60 points
ALN: 37-21-2-1, 77 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
ALN: Les Lancaster - 52 points (20g, 32a)
Tonight's Matchup
The Mavericks face off for the third time in six days. Forward Darik Angeli leads the Mavericks against the Americans with nine points on four goals and five assists.
Multiplicity
Rob Bordson, Adam Brady, and Giorgio Estephan each registered a multi-point game on Saturday night against the Allen Americans. Bordson had two points on two assists, Brady had two points on two goals, and Estephan had two points on two assists.
Point Streaks
Darik Angeli, Rob Bordson, Willie Corrin, Giorgio Estephan, Nick Pastujov, and Matt Petgrave have points in consecutive games. Angeli has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Bordson has five points on one goal and four assists in three games. Corrin has three points on one goal and two assists in three games. Estephan has four points on four assists in two games. Pastujov and Petgrave each have two points on two assists in two games.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 20 - Thirsty Thursday
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 27 - Thirsty Thursday
May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey.
