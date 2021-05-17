Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Begins Homestand with 7 Straight Wins

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, swept the Tulsa Oilers in a 3 game series last weekend at Maverik Center. The Grizz have now won 7 in a row and are in 4th place in the Western Conference with a winning percentage of .573. This Week the Grizzlies host the Allen Americans in a 4 game series on May 19, 21-23.

The 7 game win streak is the Grizzlies longest since they won 7 games in a row from January 21-February 4, 2017. Over the last 7 games Utah has outscored opponents 26-13. Goaltender Parker Gahagen has won 5 games on the streak with a .941 save percentage and a 1.84 goals against average. Peyton Jones won back-to-back games on May 8 vs Rapid City, saving the last 15 shots over the final 2 periods and following it up with a 28 for 30 save performance on May 14 at Tulsa in a 3-2 overtime win.

AJ White leads Utah with 10 points in the last 7 games (4 goals, 6 assists). White scored the game winning goal 18 seconds into overtime on May 14 on a pass from Trey Bradley. It has also been a great run for Trey Bradley, who has 8 points in the last 7 games (2 goals, 6 assists). On May 15th Bradley scored the game winning goal in the shootout as Utah won 2-1. Hayden Hodgson scored the only Utah goal in regulation that night. Hodgson has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games and also has a current 5 game point streak.

The Grizzlies ended the 3 game series over Tulsa with a 6-3 win on May 16 as AJ White scored 1 goal and 2 assists and Matt Hoover and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal and 1 assist. It was a particularly good performance for Parker Gahagen, who saved 47 of 50 in the win.

There are 3 weeks left in the regular season as the Grizzlies are making another run to the playoffs. In the last 12 playoffs that were played, Utah has made the postseason 11 times. The Grizzlies were in line for a playoff spot when the season was cancelled on March 14, 2020.

The series with Allen begins on May 19 with a Bud Light College Night with $8 student tickets. May 21-23 is Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center. The Grizzlies will match every ticket purchased via the Heroes Weekend offer and donate that matched ticket to one of our hundreds of frontline heroes. The offer is valid through the link at https://www.fevo.com/discovery/Grizzlies-Heroes-Weekend-XDvLJggx or by calling (801) 988-8000. For more information go to utahgrizzlies.com or email Director of Ticket Sales Lance Ririe at lririe@utahgrizz.com.

There are 10 games left in the regular season and the Grizzlies have 7 home games remaining. Utah hosts Allen on May 19th, 21st-23rd and ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2nd, 4th and 5th.

Tickets for every home game all season long are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000 or (801) 988-8022. For continuing updates on the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Last Week's Games

Friday, May 14, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 2 (Overtime) - AJ White scored 2 goals, highlighted by the game winning goal 18 seconds into overtime. Charlie Gerard added a goal. Alex Lepkowski had 2 assists. Peyton Jones saved 28 of 30.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Utah 2 Tulsa 1 (Shootout) - Hayden Hodgson scored a 2nd period goal. Trey Bradley got the game winner in the shootout. Parker Gahagen saved 29 of 30 and 2 of 3 in the shootout for his 5th win of the season.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 - Utah 6 Tulsa 3. Utah is now 12-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. AJ White had 1 goal and 2 assists and Matt Hoover and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Parker Gahagen was the number 1 star of the game after saving 47 of 50.

This Week's Games

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, May 21, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 - Allen at Utah. 1:10 pm.

Next Week's Games

Thursday, May 27, 2021 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Friday, May 28, 2021 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

Saturday, May 29, 2021 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

All times Mountain

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 30-21-5-6

Home record: 17-6-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home.

Road record: 13-15-2-3

Win percentage: .573 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 7. Season High. Last 7 game win streak was from Jan. 21-Feb. 4, 2017.

Standings Points: 71

Last 10: 7-3

Goals per game: 2.89 (12th). Goals for: 179

Goals against per game: 3.05 (9th). Goals against: 189

Shots per game: 33.61 (2nd).

Shots against per game: 29.71 (4th).

Power Play: 17.3 % - 42 for 243 (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.5 % - 193 for 231 (5th).

Penalty Minutes: 852 (13.74 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 10 (Tied for 3rd)

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8 (Tied for 10th)

Players Used: 50.

Record When Scoring First: 19-7-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 19 10

Opposition 11 22

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (23)

Assists: Trey Bradley (26)

Points: Boucher (49)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+9)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (86) Cole Fraser leads the league with 140 PIM with 51 of those coming with Utah.

Games Played: Cedric Pare (59)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (15) AJ White leads team with 8 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (196)

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (13.5 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: AJ White (3) Trey Bradley has 2 shootout GWG.

Wins: Peyton Jones (7)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.937) - Minimum 5 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (1.95). - Minimum 5 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 52 69 52 3 3 179 Utah Grizzlies 676 717 626 43 2062

Opposition 61 67 50 5 6 189 Opposition 574 682 534 46 1836

Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Wyatt McLeod, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Hayden Hodgson (2), Matthew Boucher, Mitch Maxwell, Trey Bradley, Matt Hoover (1)

Assist Streaks: Hoover, Wyatt McLeod (2), Boucher, Jack Jenkins, Charlie Gerard, Ryan Lowney, Jared Pike, AJ White.

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Hodgson (4), Hoover, McLeod (2).

Multiple Point games

12 - Matthew Boucher

9 - Trey Bradley

7 - AJ White

6- Charlie Gerard, Ryan Lowney

5 - Riley Woods, Cedric Pare, Ty Lewis, Matt Hoover.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner.

3 - Miles Gendron, Travis Barron.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Mitch Maxwell, Hayden Hodgson, Alex Lepkowski.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (23), points (49) and shots on goal (197). He is also tied for 3rd with 26 assists. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 12 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 23 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 18.

Assists - 26 - Tied for 3rd

Points - 49 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 46.

Shots on goal - 197 (1st) - 2nd is teammate Charlie Gerard with 152.

7 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (23), Cedric Pare (14), Charlie Gerard (14), AJ White (13), Pat Cannone, Ryan Lowney and Trey Bradley (10) each have a double digit goal season.

Grizzlies Record is Outstanding When Leading After 1st and 2nd

Utah is 12-3-0-1 when leading after 1 period and 18-3-1-1 when leading after 2.

Grizzlies Like Home Cooking

Utah has outscored opponents 100 to 83 at home this season. The Grizz are 17-6-3-3 at Maverik Center. There are 7 home games left in the regular season. Utah hosts Allen next week for a 4 game set on May 19, 21-23. Utah ends the regular season by hosting Fort Wayne on June 2, 4-5. 7 of the final 10 games will be at home.

Many 1 Goal Games

32 of the 62 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. This season the Grizzlies have played in 17 games past regulation.

Utah Series vs Allen

It's the 15th season meeting between the clubs. Utah is 5-5-1-3 vs Allen this season.

Utah 2 @ Allen 1 (Apr 25 2021)

Utah 2 @ Allen 4 (Apr 24 2021)

Utah 4 @ Allen 2 (Apr 23 2021)

Utah 3 @ Allen 2 (Apr 3 2021) SO

Utah 0 @ Allen 3 (Apr 2 2021)

Utah 2 @ Allen 3 (Apr 1 2021)

Allen 1 @ Utah 5 (Mar 14 2021)

Allen 5 @ Utah 4 (Mar 13 2021) OT

Allen 6 @ Utah 2 (Mar 12 2021)

Utah 3 @ Allen 5 (Mar 3 2021)

Utah 1 @ Allen 2 (Feb 9 2021) SO

Allen 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 31 2021)

Allen 3 @ Utah 2 (Jan 30 2021) SO

Allen 5 @ Utah 2 (Jan 29 2021)

